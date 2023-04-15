Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $13,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $107.64 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $94.94 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.41%.

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at $179,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETR. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.41.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

