Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,372 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $61.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.64. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $73.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 75.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVRG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

