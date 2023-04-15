Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 33,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 50,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $116.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.82. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.91.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.