F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,351 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,515,000 after purchasing an additional 942,178 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter worth about $9,534,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 37.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,532,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,501,000 after buying an additional 688,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at F.N.B.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $25,631.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,580.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $25,631.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,580.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,921.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on FNB shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

FNB stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.18. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $14.71.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.26 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

