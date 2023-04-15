Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Stock Position Lifted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,243 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $6,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 44.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 21,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 0.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 1.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Sidoti cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Federal Signal Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $51.35 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $58.15. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.95.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.69 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 8.39%. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Stories

