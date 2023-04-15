Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 166,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,780 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,233 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 9,389,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,891,000 after purchasing an additional 269,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,782,000 after purchasing an additional 104,624 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,872,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,971,000 after purchasing an additional 319,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 10.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,536,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,010,000 after purchasing an additional 330,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FNF opened at $35.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.61. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $45.51.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.22). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on FNF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

