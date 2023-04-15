Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 6,846 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 251.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,571 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 47.1% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 94,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 30,365 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 109.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 55.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 176,188 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 63,008 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 23.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 801,685 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 150,325 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.90.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 87.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James cut Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.26.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

