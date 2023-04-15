Fifth Third Bancorp Has $41,000 Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 118.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in YETI were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 1,304.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

YETI stock opened at $39.58 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $57.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average of $39.16.

YETI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.82.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

