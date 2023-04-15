Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,923,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $920,988,000 after buying an additional 36,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $834,890,000 after purchasing an additional 179,044 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 4.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,718,477 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,640,000 after purchasing an additional 105,514 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,710,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $360,621,000 after acquiring an additional 98,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MANH. StockNews.com began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $6,147,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,877,064.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $6,147,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,877,064.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $143,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

MANH stock opened at $156.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.88. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.02 and a 12-month high of $158.61. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 76.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.30. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 60.63% and a net margin of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $198.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.64 million. Equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

