Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 332 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 257.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at $988,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 51.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after buying an additional 35,659 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 196.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 101,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after buying an additional 67,013 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 639.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MKSI shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.27.

MKS Instruments Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $82.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.77 and a 52 week high of $126.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.90 and its 200 day moving average is $87.43.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.69. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

