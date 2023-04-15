Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.20.

In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $874,369.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,053.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $874,369.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,053.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $223,479.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,513 shares of company stock worth $1,415,081 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Littelfuse stock opened at $255.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.92. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.19 and a fifty-two week high of $281.78.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $613.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

