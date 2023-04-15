Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOXF. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $946,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Fox Factory Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $112.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.84. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $69.28 and a one year high of $127.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.92.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $408.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.86 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $862,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,615. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

