Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,135 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,167,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,637,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,089,000 after buying an additional 1,277,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,013,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,178,000 after buying an additional 353,849 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,154,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 18,416,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $6.14 on Friday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Genworth Financial

In other Genworth Financial news, CFO Daniel J. Iv Sheehan sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $1,515,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,132,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,059.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

