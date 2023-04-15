Gratus Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.2% of Gratus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 36,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 15,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.17.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $108.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.19. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $131.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

