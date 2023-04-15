Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Greif were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Greif during the fourth quarter worth $473,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Greif during the fourth quarter worth $520,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Greif by 800.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 56,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 50,225 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Greif by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Greif during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Greif alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Greif in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Greif Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $62.91 on Friday. Greif, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.10 and a twelve month high of $74.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.20). Greif had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Greif Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

Insider Activity at Greif

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,032.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 96,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,757,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.40 per share, for a total transaction of $249,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 108,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,044.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.10 per share, with a total value of $51,032.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 96,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,757,079.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,437 shares of company stock worth $578,287. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.