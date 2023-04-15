Grimes & Company Inc. Has $9.72 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,735 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,089 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com stock opened at $102.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $158.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

