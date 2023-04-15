GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 175.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 44.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 169,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GXO has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Insider Activity at GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Trading Down 3.1 %

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GXO opened at $52.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $65.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.68.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

