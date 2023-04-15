Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stake Lowered by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $8,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,142,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,875,000 after purchasing an additional 508,345 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 543,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,639,000 after acquiring an additional 225,664 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth $15,018,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Hasbro by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,371,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,274,000 after acquiring an additional 174,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,384,000 after acquiring an additional 166,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ HAS opened at $52.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.58. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $94.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.