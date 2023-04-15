Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 17.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 10.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 18.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 22.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $67.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 1.23. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.57.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $429.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.18 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $40,064.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,289.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $40,064.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,289.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $49,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,850.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,722 shares of company stock worth $676,077. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HXL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

