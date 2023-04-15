Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOMB. Amarillo National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter worth about $1,377,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.4% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 208,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter worth $201,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE HOMB opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.16. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.47.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $272.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.70 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 45.57%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in providing commercial and retail banking and related financial services. It offers its services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company was founded by John W. Allison and Robert H.

