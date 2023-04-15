Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,146 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $7,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HST. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HST opened at $16.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

