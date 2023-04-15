Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,215 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Yakob Liawatidewi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 13th, Yakob Liawatidewi sold 11,494 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $477,690.64.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AMPH opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.40. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $42.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 46,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 260.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 20,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

Further Reading

