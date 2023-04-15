Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,215 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Yakob Liawatidewi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 13th, Yakob Liawatidewi sold 11,494 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $477,690.64.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of AMPH opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.40. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $42.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.76.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.