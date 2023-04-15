Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Sells 19,335 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 19,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $174,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 36,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Zuora Price Performance

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.03.

Get Zuora alerts:

Institutional Trading of Zuora

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 188,563 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Zuora by 207.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 25,110 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zuora by 242.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 15,887 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zuora by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 21,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,948,000 after acquiring an additional 125,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zuora Company Profile

Several research firms recently commented on ZUO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Zuora to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zuora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

(Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.