Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Stake Increased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,556 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,716 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $6,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 16.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 51.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $511,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,387.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $5,795,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,591,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,435,296.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 4,500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $511,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,826 shares of company stock valued at $13,806,231. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $111.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.93 and its 200-day moving average is $96.41. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.44 and a 52-week high of $121.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.23 dividend. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.01%.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

