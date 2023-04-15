Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 101.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Iridium Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $59.43 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.88 and a 1 year high of $65.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.50 and its 200-day moving average is $55.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 849.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Iridium Communications

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 100,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $6,285,643.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,450,048.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 100,058 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $6,285,643.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,450,048.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry West sold 10,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $685,392.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,585,354.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,825 shares of company stock valued at $14,235,168 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications



Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

