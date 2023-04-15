Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $2,038,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 440.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $3,320,073.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,320 shares in the company, valued at $19,862,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $58,241.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,076,121.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $3,320,073.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,320 shares in the company, valued at $19,862,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,045 shares of company stock worth $4,430,971 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

IRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NYSE IRM opened at $52.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 130.00%.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

