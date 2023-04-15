J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Purchases 302 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of XOM opened at $116.05 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $119.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.92 and its 200-day moving average is $108.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

