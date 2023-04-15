Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 626.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,105 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $5,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Jabil by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,593 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,055,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,174,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 311,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,274,000 after buying an additional 202,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Jabil by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after buying an additional 141,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

JBL stock opened at $83.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $89.10.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.64%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $293,257.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,077.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,358.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $293,257.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,077.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,012 shares of company stock worth $6,532,189. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Jabil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

