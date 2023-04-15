Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 67.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 14.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $115.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.84. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.10.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $839,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,090,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,849,564 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on J. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.80.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.