Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Decreased by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.5% of Northeast Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $39,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 128,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 328,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNJ opened at $165.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.01. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

