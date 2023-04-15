Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Raised by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.7% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 169,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,019,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 61,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $431.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

