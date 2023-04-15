Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.1% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $785,273,000. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 134,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,731,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.01.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

