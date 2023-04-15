Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.7% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $165.84 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.01.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

