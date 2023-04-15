Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stock Position Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KDP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,193,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,605,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361,181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,758,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,901,000 after buying an additional 4,050,118 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at $86,700,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 90.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,297,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,983,000 after buying an additional 1,562,774 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $184,441.54. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 62,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,181.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 5,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $184,441.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 62,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,181.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $711,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 74,797 shares of company stock worth $2,609,558. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.4 %

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.35. The company has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.58.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

