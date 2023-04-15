Kowal Investment Group LLC Sells 754 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kowal Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 229,330 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 8,768 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 27,852 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $102.51 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $158.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of -382.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.64.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

