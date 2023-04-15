Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,693 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 11.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 83.3% in the third quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 220,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,401,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Lennar by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Lennar by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Up 1.1 %

Lennar stock opened at $105.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.08. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $109.28. The company has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America raised Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Further Reading

