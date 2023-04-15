Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Has $745,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. New Street Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417 over the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $108.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $131.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.64 and its 200-day moving average is $96.19.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.