Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $7,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,953,000 after acquiring an additional 20,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,893,000 after purchasing an additional 37,011 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 954,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 904,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,852,000 after purchasing an additional 75,873 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 752,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,519,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $223,479.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William P. Noglows sold 1,200 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.36, for a total transaction of $317,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,474,557.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $223,479.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,081 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $255.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.64. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.19 and a 1 year high of $281.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $261.81 and a 200-day moving average of $239.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $613.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.85 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LFUS. StockNews.com upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.20.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

