Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Makes New $615,000 Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 34,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 865,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,428,000 after acquiring an additional 67,038 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $116.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.92 and a 200-day moving average of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $472.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.91.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

