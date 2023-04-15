M. Kraus & Co Has $737,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

M. Kraus & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,768 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $102.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.49, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $158.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.64.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

