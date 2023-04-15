Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,091 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 101.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 36.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $143,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,464,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $6,147,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,877,064.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $143,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

MANH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

MANH opened at $156.37 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.02 and a fifty-two week high of $158.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $198.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.64 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 60.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

