Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 257,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $6,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Marathon Oil by 3.1% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 125,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 432.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 368,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 299,429 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 2.6% in the third quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 217,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $25.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MRO. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

See Also

