Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3,160.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $449,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 217.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $136.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 2.04. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $110.08 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 32.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $412,439.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,145. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

