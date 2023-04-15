Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,896 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $6,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 109,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,426,000 after purchasing an additional 25,460 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $397.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.17.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $349.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $386.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.38.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.02%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

