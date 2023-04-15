Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Means Investment CO. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $108.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.64 and a 200-day moving average of $96.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $131.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.17.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

