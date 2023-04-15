Meyer Handelman Co. Acquires 1,108 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $10,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,144,788,000 after buying an additional 3,920,830 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,248,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252,701 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,041,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,172,000 after purchasing an additional 416,171 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,357,000 after purchasing an additional 64,080 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,030,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,495,000 after purchasing an additional 153,177 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.91.

Insider Activity

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC opened at $39.64 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $49.49. The company has a market cap of $149.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.45.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.