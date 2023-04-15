Meyer Handelman Co. Acquires 1,850 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ZBH opened at $132.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.11. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.19.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.