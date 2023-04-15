Meyer Handelman Co. Decreases Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 118,928 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 32.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,728,000 after purchasing an additional 862,354 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,100 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 117.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,424,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,879,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,509,000 after purchasing an additional 265,658 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,363,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.85 per share, for a total transaction of $143,793,904.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 196,714,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,970,091,807.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.4 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on OXY. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.94.

NYSE OXY opened at $64.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $77.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.95.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.82%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.