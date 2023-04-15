Meyer Handelman Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,175 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $11,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA stock opened at $201.71 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33. The firm has a market cap of $120.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.33, a PEG ratio of 589.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.02.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($7.69) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.59.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

