Meyer Handelman Co. Purchases 500 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 437,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark makes up approximately 2.5% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $59,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% in the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.70.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE KMB opened at $137.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $144.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

